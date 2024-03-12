John Fogerty, George Thorogood Announce Several Upstate NY Dates

John Fogerty has revealed new dates for his 2024 Celebration Tour, which will see him join forces with George Thorogood & The Destroyers for most of those.

Fogerty's tour will include three stops in Upstate New York:

In 2023 Fogerty obtained the rights to his Creedence Clearwater Revival catalog, and is expected to play those songs for the first time in decades. Fogerty parted ways with CCR back in 1972 to embark on a solo career.

Check out the full itinerary for John Fogerty's Celebration Tour (with George Thorogood) below:

John Fogerty, The Celebration Tour 2024

June 2 - Simpsonville, SC - CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park

June 4 - Charleston, SC - Credit One Stadium

June 5 - Raleigh, NC - Ted Hat Amphitheater

June 7 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

June 8 - Scranton, PA - The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

June 9 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

June 11 - Canandaigua, NY - Constellation Brands – Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center

June 12 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Springs Performing Arts Center

June 14 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

June 15 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

June 16 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun

June 19 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

June 20 - Lenox, MA - Tanglewood Music Center

July 12 - Weert, NL - Bospop Festival 2024

July 13 - Zottegem, BE - Rock Zottegem 2024

July 16 - Lucca, IT - Lucca Summer Festival

July 18 - Saint Julien en Genevois - FR Guitar en Scene

August 26 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre (without George Thorogood)

September 11 - Salt Lake City, UT - Utah State Fair (without George Thorogood)

