John Fogerty, George Thorogood Announce Several Upstate NY Dates

John Fogerty has revealed new dates for his 2024 Celebration Tour, which will see him join forces with George Thorogood & The Destroyers for most of those.

Fogerty's tour will include three stops in Upstate New York:

  • June 11 - Canandaigua, NY - Constellation Brands – Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center
  • June 12 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Springs Performing Arts Center
  • June 14 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

In 2023 Fogerty obtained the rights to his Creedence Clearwater Revival catalog, and is expected to play those songs for the first time in decades. Fogerty parted ways with CCR back in 1972 to embark on a solo career.

Check out the full itinerary for John Fogerty's Celebration Tour (with George Thorogood) below:

John Fogerty, The Celebration Tour 2024

June 2 - Simpsonville, SC - CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park
June 4 - Charleston, SC - Credit One Stadium
June 5 - Raleigh, NC - Ted Hat Amphitheater
June 7 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
June 8 - Scranton, PA - The Pavilion at Montage Mountain
June 9 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live
June 11 - Canandaigua, NY - Constellation Brands – Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center
June 12 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Springs Performing Arts Center
June 14 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
June 15 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
June 16 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun
June 19 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
June 20 - Lenox, MA - Tanglewood Music Center
July 12 - Weert, NL - Bospop Festival 2024
July 13 - Zottegem, BE - Rock Zottegem 2024
July 16 - Lucca, IT - Lucca Summer Festival
July 18 - Saint Julien en Genevois - FR Guitar en Scene
August 26 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre (without George Thorogood)
September 11 - Salt Lake City, UT - Utah State Fair (without George Thorogood)

