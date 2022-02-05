Utica Police are asking for help locating the suspects who allegedly pushed an elderly woman to the ground and then stole her purse and property.

Screenshot of Surveillance Video Courtesy of: Utica Police Department Screenshot of Surveillance Video Courtesy of: Utica Police Department loading...

The UPD says that officers responded to 50 Auert Avenue in the parking lot of Price Chopper at approximately 11:00am on Thursday, February 3, 2022 after being called about a robbery.

According to reports "several males had approached an 85-year-old female, pushed her to the ground, and stole her purse and property." The men then got into a white sedan, later identified as a white Honda Accord, and headed east on Herkimer Road.

The car, bearing license plate HGL6111, had previously been reported stolen from a location in Utica.

Police say that both the suspects and the vehicle remain at large.

The victim did not suffer any injuries nor were any additional injuries reported.

The UPS is asking witnesses, or anyone with information about the suspects or the whereabouts of the vehicle involved to call them.

The Utica Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division can be reached at:

(315) 223.3510

Calls, e-mail, and messages may also be left anonymously with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers by calling: 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), by visiting www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app. All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential.

[EDITOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Utica Police Department. All suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

