Fundraiser Established for Utica Boy Shot in Face by Stray Bullet

Utica Police are renewing their call for information in connection with a recent shooting incident that resulted in a 12-year-old getting hit in the face by a stray bullet.

It happened on August 16 at a vigil in the city for a resident who'd recently passed away. Police say young Malik Herron was in a vehicle that happened to be passing by the location just as shots were fired. The bullet entered the vehicle and struck Herron in the face, requiring a surgery to remove the bullet from his jaw.

"This investigation is still on-going and active, but we are seeking community assistance in identifying individuals that may have been at the gathering, or more importantly those responsible for the shooting of Malik," Utica Police said on Facebook.

Officers were on the scene investigating the incident when they were notified of a separate shooting victim, a man who'd been shot multiple times, and was located at the corner of Sunset and Oswego Streets, police said. Police believe the 29-year-old man was near the scene of the vigil when he was shot, however, when asked for information police said he was "extremely uncooperative", even telling officers at one point the he'd been shot by Santa Claus. Meanwhile, UPD have also shared a link to a fundraising page to help pay for the young boy's ongoing medical care. You can access that here.

Anyone with information on the shootings is asked to contact UPD's Major Crimes Unit at (315) 223-3556. You can also submit a 100% anonymous tip online through Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers at www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com , by calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), or by using the P3 Tips mobile app.

