17-Year-Old Arrested After Alleged Shots Fired Incident on Saratoga Street in Utica

A teenager is under arrest, facing multiple charges following a shots fired incident.

Officers from the Utica Police Department (UPD) were called to the 900 block of Saratoga Street in Utica, New York at approximately 6:10pm on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 after receiving a call about shots fired in the area.

When police arrived they say they found several spent shell casings as well as a live 9mm round of ammunition in the street.

According to a written release from the UPD, the results of the preliminary investigation revealed "that a male had ridden a bicycle northbound on Saratoga (Street) and [allegedly] began firing numerous rounds at two individuals who were walking ahead of him near Court (Street). Following this, the male then fled on the bicycle. Thankfully no one was struck during this exchange."

Police shared the description and possible escape route with other officers and they were able to then identify the male suspect from surveillance video in the area. A photo of the suspect was then shared throughout the agency.

On Thursday, September 8, 2022 a patrol officer witnessed the suspect walking and approached him. The UPD says that the suspect, identified as a 17-year-old male whose name will not be released because of his age, was taken into custody without incident.

An investigator from the UPD's Juvenile Aid Division charged the teenager with the following:

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree

Reckless Endangerment in the First Degree

He is scheduled to answer the charges in court at a future date.

No physical injuries were reported as a result of the shots fired incident or of the arrest.

Anyone with information that may be helpful to the investigation is asked to call police. Anonymous calls, e-mail, and messages may also be left with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers by calling: 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), by visiting www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app. All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Utica Police Department. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

