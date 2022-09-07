The shop is designed so that the customer can see what is happening, but not so that the customer can access the goods for himself. But that is exactly what one member of the community is accused of doing.

Police were called to Character Coffee located at 171 Genesee Street in Utica at approximately 8:50pm on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 for a report of a burglary in progress. The Utica Police Department says, "Information was received that a male was inside the establishment stealing items."

Character Coffee Shop 171 Genesee Street in Utica, New York Photo Credit: Google (image captured August 2019) via Google Maps (September 2022) Character Coffee Shop 171 Genesee Street in Utica, New York Photo Credit: Google (image captured August 2019) via Google Maps (September 2022) loading...

No one was in the shop when police arrived but officers say that the door was ajar and appeared to be easily opened.

Surveillance video showed a man inside the store, allegedly taking cash and other items before leaving.

Officers with the UPD say they found the suspect matching the description of the person seen in the surveillance video. He was taken into custody without incident and brought to the Utica Police Department for questioning.

No injuries were reported during the incident and no damage was reported to the establishment aside from the alleged theft.

The man, identified as 69-year-old Louis Abraham of Utica, was charged with Burglary in the Third Degree and Petit Larceny.

Louis Abraham of Utica, New York Photo Credit: Utica Police Department (September 2022) Louis Abraham of Utica, New York Photo Credit: Utica Police Department (September 2022) loading...

He is scheduled to answer the charges in court at a future date.

Anyone with information that may be helpful to the investigation should call police. Anonymous calls, e-mail, and messages may also be left with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers by calling: 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), by visiting www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app. All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Utica Police Department. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

36 Ideas to Inexpensively Make Your Backyard Feel Like a Resort Here are some fairly easy and inexpensive ways to make your back yard feel like you're on vacation and a beautiful summer resort. If these 5 families can do this in Upstate New York, it can be done anywhere!

LOOK: Food history from the year you were born From product innovations to major recalls, Stacker researched what happened in food history every year since 1921, according to news and government sources.

These Are the Top 15 Global First Dance Wedding Songs Discover the top 15 first dance songs used at wedding around the world, below (as of March 2022).