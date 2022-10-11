Police Searching for the Second Suspect in Alleged Theft from Lowe’s in Utica

A several month-long investigation results in the arrest of an Oneida County man.

Officers with the Utica Police Department (UPD) were called to the Lowe's home improvement store located in North Utica, New York for an alleged theft.

According to a written release from the UPD, when officers arrived "they were informed that two parties had entered the store and loaded a cart with various power tools, and then proceeded to leave the store without paying for them."

Suspect Photo Credit: Utica Police Department (October 2022)

It is believed that the items taken had a total retail value of approximately $1,300.00

Members of the UPD's Criminal Investigations Division worked to identify the suspects and, police say, they were able to identify both suspects.

On Friday, October 7, 2022 the UPD arrested one of the suspects, identified as 58-year-old Kurt Dinardo of Marcy.

Dinardo was charged with the felony charge of Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree.

A warrant has been issued for the second suspect in the case, identified at this time only as a male. The UPD says that his identity will be released as soon as he is formally charged and arrested.

