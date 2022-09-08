A Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week, featured in August, is now in police custody.

The Utica Police Department says an investigator with the UPD's Warrants Unit received information that 21-year-old Dayquan Linen was in the Herkimer area.

Officers with the Herkimer Police Department were found Linen and, after a foot pursuit, were able to take Linen into custody on Thursday, September 8, 2022.

Linen was wanted on the following charges:

Burglary in the Third Degree

Assault in the Second Degree

The UPD says that he was also "the main suspect in a burglary of three long guns and other property that occurred on September 2nd, 2022."