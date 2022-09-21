Woman With No Known Address Allegedly Steals Car in Delevan

A woman is facing several charges following the theft of a vehicle in Cattaraugus County, police say.

According to a written release from the New York State Police (NYSP), a vehicle was reported stolen on Monday, September 19, 2022 from a home on North Main Street in the village of Delevan. New York. The NYSP says that troopers investigating the case determined that 40-year-old Rachel A. Windsor had allegedly stolen the car.

Police say that while she was being arrested, "Troopers also discovered her to be in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia."

Windsor was referred to as a "local woman" in the press release but police say her address is unknown.

Windsor was arrested and charged with the following:

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree

Criminal Use of Drug Paraphernalia in the Second Degree

Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle

Petit Larceny

Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle in the Second Degree

Windsor was issued appearance tickets and is scheduled to answer the charges in Yorkshire Town Court in October. She was released pending the future court appearance.

Anyone who has information that may be helpful to the investigation is asked to call police. Regardless of the area in which an investigation or crime is taking place, anonymous calls, e-mail, and messages may also be left with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers by calling: 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), by visiting www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app. All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

10 TV Finale Cliffhangers That Were Left Unresolved

10 Actors Who Got Different Roles Than They Auditioned For

10 Movie and TV Stars Who Quit Show Business These amazing actors walked away from hugely successful careers.