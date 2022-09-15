Teen Arrested After Woman Allegedly Shot in Utica

A teenager is under arrest following an investigation into an alleged shots fired incident in Utica.

Police and fire department personnel from the Utica Police Department (UPD) and Utica Fire Department were called to the 1600 block of Dudley Avenue at approximately 3:30am on Sunday, September 4, 2022 after receiving a call about a shooting.

Police say they found a female victim when they arrived. She was suffering from a bullet wound to the shoulder. She was brought to the hospital with injuries that police describe as "serious, but non-life-threatening."

Photo Credit: Utica Police Department (September 2022) Photo Credit: Utica Police Department (September 2022) loading...

The UPD says the results of a preliminary investigation revealed "that a male suspect had fired several shots toward the female, who was ultimately struck by one of them.

The UPD's Major Crimes Unit took over the investigation and identified a suspect "after a full review of the evidence and video available."

The suspect was identified as 19-year-old Jahques Gadson of Utica.

Gadson was arrested on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 and charged with the following:

Attempted Murder in the Second Degree

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree

Anyone with information that may be helpful to the investigation is asked to call police. Anonymous calls, e-mail, and messages may also be left with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers by calling: 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), by visiting www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app. All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Utica Police Department. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

