If You Find It, Don’t Touch It: Police Say Purse Stolen in Rome Contained ‘Irreplaceable Family Heirlooms’

[EDITOR'S NOTE: Suspect Photos appear at the end of this post. This is an update to a post published on 27 September 2022. A link to that post follows the pictures at the end of this post.]

Police are releasing more information about the alleged robbery in the parking lot of a church.

The Rome Police Department (RPD) believes that four juvenile suspects stole the purse of an 83-year-old woman who had gotten into her car parked at Transfiguration Church on Monday, September 26, 2022.

Police say that the purse, which is described as "a tan shoulder bag with no branding on it" has two zippers on the top and one in the back.

Most important to the owner are the items inside the purse, which police says includes "several irreplaceable family heirlooms."

Police are asking residents to "check their yards, sheds, porches, bushes, trashcans, or any other areas of their yards" for the stolen purse. The search should be concentrated in the following areas:

200 block of Henry Street

400 block of West Street

Reifert Avenue

100 West North Street

If the purse is located authorities are asking residents not to touch it and instead contact police immediately at: (315) 339.7780.

Search-Area-in-Rome-New-York-Robbery-Map-Credit-Google-Maps-September-2022 Search Area in Rome Robbery Map Credit: Google Maps (September 2022) loading...

Anyone with information that may be helpful to the investigation may also call Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. Anonymous calls, e-mail, and messages may also be left with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers by calling: 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), by visiting www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app. All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Rome Police Department. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

Screenshot-from-Surveillance-Video-from-Transfiguration-Church-in-Rome-New-York-September-26-2022-Courtesy-Rome-Police-Department Screenshot from Surveillance Video from Transfiguration Church in Rome, New York September 26, 2022 Courtesy: Rome Police Department loading...

Screenshot-from-Surveillance-Video-from-Transfiguration-Church-in-Rome-New-York-September-26-2022-Courtesy-Rome-Police-Department Screenshot from Surveillance Video from Transfiguration Church in Rome, New York September 26, 2022 Courtesy: Rome Police Department loading...

Screenshot-from-Surveillance-Video-from-Transfiguration-Church-in-Rome-New-York-September-26-2022-Courtesy-Rome-Police-Department Screenshot from Surveillance Video from Transfiguration Church in Rome, New York September 26, 2022 (original photo edited for clarity) Courtesy: Rome Police Department loading...

Original Story:

How Many in America: From Guns to Ghost Towns Can you take a guess as to how many public schools are in the U.S.? Do you have any clue as to how many billionaires might be residing there? Read on to find out—and learn a thing or two about each of these selection’s cultural significance and legacy along the way.

25 Not-So-Magical Incidents at Disney Theme Parks From ride malfunctions to guest outbursts and Animatronic fails, these incidents at Disney theme parks were so not Mickey Mouse-approved.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)