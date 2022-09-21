Skaneateles Suspect Sought After Allegedly Charging $3,500 on Victim’s Credit Card
Authorities are asking for help from the public identifying and locating a suspect in an alleged theft in Central New York.
The New York State Police says that the suspect or suspects "broke the driver-side window of the victim’s vehicle and stole her purse along with several credit and debit cards along with a checkbook."
The incident took place at the Skaneateles Conservation Area located on Old Seneca Turnpike in Skaneateles, New York.
One suspect allegedly spent $3,500 at Walmart in Camillus, New York using the victim's debit card.
Surveillance video of at least one suspect was captured and is being used to identify one suspect wanted for questioning in connection with the alleged robbery.
Anyone with information on the identity and / or whereabouts of the suspect or suspect in this case is asked to call police. The New York State Police can be reached at: (315) 366.6000.
Regardless of the area in which an investigation or crime is taking place, anonymous calls, e-mail, and messages may also be left with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers by calling: 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), by visiting www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app. All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential.
[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]