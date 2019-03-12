Vernon-Verona-Sherrill Bus Tips Over Injuring 5 Students

Five students were injured Monday when a Vernon-Verona-Sherrill school bus was involved in an accident.

According to Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol, the bus operated by 62-year-old Scott Preston of Verona slid into a ditch and rolled onto its right side on Kenwood Road in Sherrill. The incident happened at approximately 3:00 p.m.

There were 19 students on board at the time of the incident. Of the five injured students, two teens were transported to a local hospital for minor injuries and the others were treated at the scene.

The bus sustained minimal damage and no tickets have been issued in the incident so far. All parents were notified and the investigation into the cause of the incident is ongoing.