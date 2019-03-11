Syracuse University Women’s Ice Hockey Team Makes History

When it comes to Syracuse University athletics, it's usually the lacrosse, basketball and football teams making all the noise. But, this week, the women's ice hockey team joined the party.

Its 6-2 win over Robert Morris in the conference tournament final clinched an automatic invitation to the NCAA Tournament, a first in program history.The Orange will take on #1 seed Wisconsin on Saturday, March 16th in a first-round NCAA Tournament game. A victory against the Badgers would lead to a second-round tourney match-up against the winner of Clarkson vs. Boston College.

Head Coach Paul Flanagan, the former St. Lawrence coach, can take his place alongside other SU coaching greats like basketball icon Jim Boeheim and Quentin Hillsman, football's emerging dynamo Dino Babers, and lacrosse legend John Desko.

Assistant Coach Brendon Knight has other ties to Central New York as the former head coach of the Hamilton College Colonials.