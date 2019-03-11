Are you a guy with a hard body so beautiful you could make some extra money on the side dancing for the ladies? Then, The Magic Mike Musical wants you!

Channing Tatum and his fellow producers of the Broadway-aimed musical adaptation of Magic Mike is accepting audition videos as they cast the show. The world premiere is this fall at Boston's Emerson Colonial Theatre. Casting directors are looking for men ages 18–30 “in excellent physical shape.”

Interested auditioners should send an email to casting@magicmikebroadway.com by March 17. Applicants must include a self-taped video audition via an unlisted YouTube or Vimeo link that includes:

1. A brief pop/rock song not longer than one minute in length that shows off range (with piano accompaniment)

2. A brief contemporary or hip-hop dance clip no longer than two minutes in length that shows off athleticism, technique, and any special skills (gymnastics, tumbling, etc.). No nudity.

Include a current headshot and résumé that includes height and weight as well as current location, email address, cell phone number, and date of birth.

GOOD LUCK!!!! We hope you get a callback in New York City!