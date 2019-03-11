Red Hot Chili Peppers Will Live Stream Concert at Giza Pyramids

On March 15, the Red Hot Chili Peppers will perform their first-ever concert in Egypt. Making it even more memorable is the fact that they'll be playing at the Pyramids of Giza, one of the seven wonders of the ancient world. Fans around the globe will have the opportunity to watch as the group has just announced a live stream of the historic event.

The show will be held at 2PM ET (11AM PT) and can be streamed at the Chili Peppers' website .

"Before each new place my body tingled with excitement, a yearning for a new mystery to unfold, a fascination with a new culture, the possibility of new friends, tasting new food, smelling new tastes, absorbing new rhythms," stated bassist Flea . "Learning. Learning. Learning. It is happening again right now, my heart is abuzz with joy at the prospect of performing in Egypt. I'm so grateful and humbled for the impending experience."

He continued, "The pyramids, it's unbelievable, we just jumped at the opportunity... I have always been fascinated by Egypt and that region of the world and I am so excited to go."

Other acts who have performed at the Pyramids of Giza include Scorpions , Sting, Yanni, Mariah Carey, Shakira and Frank Sinatra.