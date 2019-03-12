Flu Season Isn’t Over Yet, According to the CDC

Flu season is not over yet. The CDC is issuing a warning about a second wave of flu spreading across the nation.

Fever. Aches. Pains. Coughing. It's been a rough flu season this year - and the CDC says it's not over yet. Between October and March, over 23 million people were diagnosed with the flu in the US, according to News10.com .

In New York, flu cases peaked in February and are on the decline, according to the latest report from the New York State Health Department . However, the flu in still considered "widespread" in Central New York - with the exception of Hamilton County, where fewer cases were detected.

You should still take steps to protect yourself from the flu, including getting the flu shot. You should also wash your hands frequently, get plenty of rest, and avoid anyone who is sick.

The CDC also provides the following tips:

Try to avoid close contact with sick people.

While sick, limit contact with others as much as possible to keep from infecting them.

If you are sick with flu-like illness, CDC recommends that you stay home for at least 24 hours after your fever is gone except to get medical care or for other necessities. (Your fever should be gone for 24 hours without the use of a fever-reducing medicine.)

Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue when you cough or sneeze. After using a tissue, throw it in the trash and wash your hands.

Wash your hands often with soap and water. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand rub.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth. Germs spread this way.

Clean and disinfect surfaces and objects that may be contaminated with germs like flu.

[H/T News10.com]