Remington Arms Layoffs Coming Nationwide this Month

Citing an industry-wide reduction in demand for new guns, the Remington Outdoor Company informed employees on Monday that a corporate-wide reduction in employees, mostly on the manufacturing side, will be coming in the next 30-days.

Employees, who spoke to WIBX on the condition of anonymity, were told that some 200 workers will be laid off between now and April 15th. Job reductions will come from the Remington plants in Ilion, NY, Lonoke, AK, and Hunstville, AL.; there's no word at this time how many jobs will be eliminated from each plant. Some of the laid off workers will receive a severance package.

Last March, Remington entered into bankruptcy protection after accruing nearly $1 billion in debt; but, three months later after reducing that debt load, exited Chapter 11 promising no layoffs or plant closures. Since then, the company had hired a small number of workers for specialty positions. This is the first layoff since exiting bankruptcy.

Remington in Ilion employs about 800 workers and remains Herkimer County's largest employer. The Ilion plant is the birthplace of America's original gunmaker which was established in 1816. WIBX has reached out to company officials and is awaiting a response.