Iron Maiden Unveil ‘Sun and Steel’ Sake Lager Trooper Beer
The Iron Maiden song "Sun and Steel" was inspired by the life of Japanese samurai Miyamoto Musashi. That inspiration continues, this time in the form of the "Sun and Steel" saké lager, the latest addition to the band's line of signature Trooper beers.
The double-fermented lager, which is said to be the most complex beer made by Robinsons Brewery, was crafted once again by singer Bruce Dickinson along with Robinsons' head brewer Martyn Weeks. The two partnered with George Yusa, owner of the 300-year-old Okunomatsu Saké Brewery, located in Fukushima, Japan and obtained permission from the Japanese government to brew this new beer with the saké yeast.
“This has been such an exciting project," began Dickinson, who is ecstatic about the new venture. "I had a crazy idea to try and make a saké infused lager and over two and a half years later, here we are! I know Martyn and the team at Robinsons have had to become mad scientists to make this work but the end result is a really unique hybrid beer that tastes fantastic. Trooper fans have been asking for a lager, and here it is. I bet you would never have guessed we would do it like this though!”
The new beer will be available in the U.K. on May 6 in celebration of Trooper Beer's six anniversary. It will be available worldwide later this year.
Catch Iron Maiden on the "Legacy of the Beast" tour in North America this summer at the dates listed below. Beneath that, see how we ranked every single Iron Maiden song, including "Sun and Steel."
Iron Maiden 2019 Tour Dates
July 18 - Sunrise, Fla. @ BB&T Center
July 20 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
July 22 - Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion
July 24 - Washington D.C. @ Jiffy Lube Live
July 26 - Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Barclays Center
July 27 - Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Barclays Center
July 30 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Wells Fargo Center
Aug. 01 - Boston, Mass. @ Xfinity Center
Aug. 03 - Hartford, Ct. @ Xfinity Theatre
Aug. 05 - Montreal, Quebec @ Bell Centre
Aug. 07 - Quebec, Quebec @ Videotron Centre
Aug. 09 - Toronto, Ontario @ Budweiser Stage
Aug. 10 - Toronto, Ontario @ Budweiser Stage
Aug. 13 - Buffalo, N.Y. @ KeyBank Center
Aug. 15 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center
Aug. 17 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PPG Paints Arena
Aug. 19 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena
Aug. 22 - Chicago, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Aug. 24 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
Aug. 26 - St Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center
Aug. 28 - Winnipeg, Manitoba @ Bell MTS Place
Aug. 30 - Edmonton, Alberta @ Rogers Place
Aug. 31 - Calgary, Alberta @ Scotiabank Saddledome
Sept. 03 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
Sept. 05 - Tacoma, Wash. @ Tacoma Dome
Sept. 06 - Portland, Ore. @- Moda Center
Sept. 09 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Golden 1 Center
Sept. 10 - Oakland, Calif. @ Oracle Arena
Sept. 13 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
Sept. 14 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Bank of California Stadium
Sept. 17 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Talking Stick Resort Arena
Sept. 19 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater
Sept. 21 - Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion
Sept. 22 - Houston, Texas @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Sept. 25 - San Antonio, Texas @ AT&T Center
Sept. 27 - Mexico City, Mexico @ Sports Palace
Sept. 29 - Mexico City, Mexico @ Sports Palace
Oct. 04 – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil @ Rock In Rio
Oct. 12 - Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Velez Sarsfield Stadium
Oct. 15 - Santiago, Chile @ Estadio Nacional
