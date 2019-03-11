Iron Maiden Unveil ‘Sun and Steel’ Sake Lager Trooper Beer

The Iron Maiden song "Sun and Steel" was inspired by the life of Japanese samurai Miyamoto Musashi. That inspiration continues, this time in the form of the "Sun and Steel" saké lager, the latest addition to the band's line of signature Trooper beers.

The double-fermented lager, which is said to be the most complex beer made by Robinsons Brewery, was crafted once again by singer Bruce Dickinson along with Robinsons' head brewer Martyn Weeks. The two partnered with George Yusa, owner of the 300-year-old Okunomatsu Saké Brewery, located in Fukushima, Japan and obtained permission from the Japanese government to brew this new beer with the saké yeast.

“This has been such an exciting project," began Dickinson, who is ecstatic about the new venture. "I had a crazy idea to try and make a saké infused lager and over two and a half years later, here we are! I know Martyn and the team at Robinsons have had to become mad scientists to make this work but the end result is a really unique hybrid beer that tastes fantastic. Trooper fans have been asking for a lager, and here it is. I bet you would never have guessed we would do it like this though!”

Robinsons Brewery / Iron Maiden

The new beer will be available in the U.K. on May 6 in celebration of Trooper Beer's six anniversary. It will be available worldwide later this year.

Catch Iron Maiden on the "Legacy of the Beast" tour in North America this summer at the dates listed below. Beneath that, see how we ranked every single Iron Maiden song, including "Sun and Steel."

