Joe Torre Will Be A New York Commencement Speaker

If you're a New York Yankees fan, the name Joe Torre is one you know very well.

The former Yankee manager and legend, Joe Torre, will be one of the commencement speakers at the Skidmore College 2019 graduation ceremony.

Torre is a household name amongst baseball fans, winning four World Series with the Yankees. During his career, as a player, he was a nine-time All-Star and the 1971 National League MVP.

News 10 reports that Skidmore's commencement ceremony will be held on May 18 at SPAC.