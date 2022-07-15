Using A Fake ID? Not for Long With the NY Concert Crackdown!

Do your kids have a fake ID? Would you know if they did? Back in the 1980's and 90's obtaining one was a bit of a challenge and there was a sense of adventure to see if you could get away with using it to buy alcohol. The consequences have always been serious but in some ways we considered it a rite of passage.

Before your underage kids head to their next concert, you might want to have "the talk" with them. Well, the other talk. The one about the New York State crackdown on fake ID use at venues.

This Summer "Operation Prevent" Investigators from the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles will be at Saratoga Performing Arts Center, Jones Beach Theater, Darien Lake Performing Arts Center, CMAC in Canandaigua, Lakeview in Syracuse and other concert venues around the state checking for fake IDs.

Without much thought we may consider a fake ID part of growing up but the fact is, it's illegal. Any individual under the age of 21 caught attempting to use a fake ID to buy alcohol could be given a ticket and can lose their actual license for up to one year.

Seeing live music is a wonderful experience, and New York has so many great venues all across our state, but I urge everyone to celebrate responsibly," Governor Hochul said. "We want New Yorkers to enjoy these events safely, and this enforcement effort will be crucial to helping prevent underage concertgoers from purchasing alcohol and potentially getting behind the wheel.

