Ultimate Classic Rock-Stock This Labor Day Weekend

Believe it or not, this weekend is Labor Day Weekend. Is it just me or does it seem like it was March like a week ago? WOUR has something special for your Labor Day Weekend...and of course, it's going to rock.

This weekend join us for the Ultimate Classic Rock-Stock Saturday, Sunday, and Labor Day Monday. We’re preparing for a Labor Day weekend filled with hours of legendary live performances with a boatload of bands from Aerosmith to Zeppelin.

Plus, Uncle Joe Benson will take us backstage with artist interviews and extras that you've never heard before. As you hit the beach or barbecue, download the WOUR App and take this event with you anywhere you go this weekend.

Here's the schedule for the Ultimate Classic Rock Stock

Saturday 7 pm - Midnight

Sunday 7 pm - Midnight

Monday 10 am - 7 pm