Two Utica Women Stabbed in Eye, Back of Head on Oswego Street

An Oneida County man is facing charges after an alleged incident that took place on Wednesday night.

The Utica Police Department says officers were called to the 1300 block of Oswego Street at approximately 6:30pm on April 20, 2022 for a report of a stabbing.

Portion of Oswego Street in Utica, New York via Google Maps (April 2022) Portion of Oswego Street in Utica, New York via Google Maps (April 2022) loading...

On the way to the scene police say they learned that two women had been identified as victims of the stabbing. One of the women was said to have been stabbed in the back of the head; the other was stabbed in the eye.

Police say both victims were then brought to Saint Elizabeth's Hospital for emergency treatment. The victim stabbed in the eye was transferred to a hospital in Syracuse for more intensive treatment.

Witnesses at the scene told police that the suspect had run into an apartment upstairs in the building. Police say they were then able to go to the apartment and take the suspect, identified as 42-year-old Carlos Slone of Utica, into custody without further incident.

No other injuries were reported and police have not yet released a possible motive for the stabbing.

Slone faces the following charges:

Assault in the 1st Degree

Assault in the 2nd Degree

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 3rd Degree (two counts)

The investigation is continuing. Anyone with information that may be helpful to the investigation is asked to call police or Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS).

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Utica Police Department. The reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

