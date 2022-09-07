An Oneida County man is under arrest after allegedly stealing money that was intended for the purchase of automotive repair parts.

Police say that they were contacted in August 2022 by the owners of DDS Motor Sports located at 2100 Oriskany Street West in Utica, New York about the suspected theft of a large sum of money from the company. The owners said that the money was to be used to buy auto parts but had allegedly been taken.

According to a written receipt from the Utica Police Department, investigators say that "while looking through inventory reports, it was learned that the same employee entrusted with the money had taken money from customers and not ordered other parts as promised, thus the customer never received their order."

In addition the owners claimed that other transactions appeared to be suspicious as well. The amount of money involved in the transactions totaled more than $8,000.

An investigator with the UPD's Criminal Investigations Division was assigned to the case and found 30-year-old Michael Tuttle of Rome to be a suspect.

After additional investigation Tuttle was arrested and charged with Grand Larceny in the Third Degree.

Anyone with information that might be helpful to the investigation should call police.

Anonymous calls, e-mail, and messages may also be left with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers by calling: 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), by visiting www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app. All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Utica Police Department. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

