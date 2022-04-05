Two State Troopers, FTO Slammed on Day One of the Job in Esopus

Injuries described by police as "minor" are the result of a two-car crash involving a State Police car last week.

The New York State Police is just releasing details about a crash that took place on State Route 9W in the Ulster County town of Esopus, New York on April 1, 2022.

According to a written release from the NYSP, troopers stopped a car in Esopus. When they stopped the car another vehicle travelling northbound crossed over into the southbound lane of State Route 9W and hit, head on, the vehicle that had been stopped.

State Route 9W in Esopus, New York via Google Maps (April 2022)

The vehicle that hit the stopped car was caused to go airborne as a result of the impact of the collision. It land on the top and front of the NYSP vehicle and came to rest next to the troop car.

New York State Police Troop Car 04012022 Photo Credit: New York State Police (April 2022)

Police say that those inside the troop car included a field training officer and two new recruit troopers who were on the first day of the job after graduating from the NYSP Academy. All inside the NYSP car "suffered minor injuries" according to police.

The NYSP says, "There were no life-threatening injuries to the occupants of the other two vehicles."

No names have been released at this time.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. No charges are known to be filed as of the date of this posting. However, if charges are filed the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

