Take A Sneak Peek At What The New York State Rest Stops Will Look Like

If you are curious as to what the new rest stops along the thruway are going to look like, now you can look for yourself.

Phase one of the New York State Thruway Service Area reconstruction has already begun for 11 service areas. This includes the Chittenango Service Area between the exits for Canastota and Syracuse. Though the work has started, it has left many wondering what the final product will look like.

One thing New Yorkers are looking forward to is what will be in each of the new rest stops. Those traveling on the Thruway can expect their choice of Burger King, Panda Express, Starbucks, Popeyes, Panera Bread, Dunkin', Chick-Fil-A, and Shake Shack. Though every location may not have every one of these options, these are the ones you can expect.

Until now, the closest place most Central New Yorkers had to a Chick-Fil-A was in either Clay or Cicero. Both of these locations always having a line around the building. Though it may not be as ideal having to go on the Thruway to get one of their chicken sandwiches, die hard fans are rejoicing there's at least another option on their road trip.

Each service area has a different conceptual plan based on their previous sales history and traffic data. What's interesting is Chick-Fil-A isn't currently listed as a projected restaurant for the Chittenango stop, according to the NYS Thruway Authority's plans. They are expected to only receive an Applegreen Market Store and Starbucks. According to Chick-Fil-A, they say it is coming. So I guess only time will tell...

Here's a look at what the other service stops will look like along the New York State Thruway.

Take A Peek at What the 'New' New York Thruway Rest Areas Will Look Like The New York State Thruway is in the process of overhauling all 27 of the rest areas. Although they are only working on a handful at a time, the renderings have been revealed. Not only will they be more of an open concept, but some will also have dog parks and all will have better food options. Look for Shake Shack, Panera, Starbucks, Panda Express, Chik-fil-A, Popeyes, Dunkin, Burger King, and a new fresh concept Applegreen convenience stores. Taste NY farm markets will be at each rest area along with play areas and picnic areas. There will be amenities for commercial truck drivers including more truck parking, showers, fitness centers, and laundry facilities.

