An Oneida County jury has found Jaleak Scarborough and Hakim Muhammad guilty of second-degree murder in the shooting death of Lemke Pittman in May of 2021.

Pittman was shot and killed at a barbershop on the corner of James Street and Seymour Avenue in Utica.

Utica Police have released a statement on the guilty verdicts.

Police say they would like to thank the Oneida County District Attorney’s Office for all the hard work they put into prosecuting the case and they are thankful that justice was able to be served.

Scarborough is scheduled to be sentenced on May 23 and Muhammad on May 24.

Both men face a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Here is the original story on the shooting from May 7, 2021.

The Utica Police Department is investigating the latest homicide in the City of Utica.

Officers were called to the corner of James Street and Seymour Avenue just before 1:00PM this afternoon for reports of a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police learned the victim was inside an establishment at the counter when another individual walked in and began shooting him. When Utica Police and Utica Fire arrived on the scene, they began life saving measures and the victim was immediately transferred to the hospital.

Utica Police say the victim later died at St. Elizabeth Medical Center. His name hasn’t been released, pending notification of family members. The investigation is continuing as police search for a suspect.

UPDATE: The victim in today's homicide is identified as Lemeke Pittman age 26 of Utica.

