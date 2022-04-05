An investigation is underway after authorities say a laser was pointed at a plane near a New York airport.

The New York State Police says they were contacted by a supervisor at the Boston Control Tower in New Hampshire after they were advised that a laser was pointed at a plane flying near Stewart International Airport in the New Windsor / Newburgh area on Monday, April 4, 2022.

In a written release the NYSP says that the Boston Control Center said that the pilot of a commercial flight was northbound over Stewart when the laser was shined at the front left side of the plane. The pilot indicated that the laser appeared to have come from an unlit area between the airport and the Hudson River.

According to the pilot's statement to authorities the laser was green and was pointed directly at the left side of the cockpit. He was flying a Republic Airways E1-70 plane and was approximately 17,000 feet high at the time of the incident.

Police are asking for anyone with primary knowledge of the incident or information that may be helpful to the investigation to call police. Police say they are also seeking information on incidents like it.

Calls can be made to New York State Police at: (845) 344.5300 and reference SJS number: 10767636.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. At the time of this posting no charges have been made. However, if charges are filed in this case the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

5 Potent Weapons You Can Legally Carry for Self Defense in New York Short of being licensed to carry a concealed firearm, there are several very viable and possibly deadly weapons that New Yorkers are allowed to carry in public for the purpose of self defense. In fact, there is a misconception surrounding most of the following weapons.

‘Basic Instinct’ Home For Sale It’s a home featured in one of the most iconic movies on the 1990’s. The 1992 thriller “Basic Instinct” starred Michael Douglas and Sharon Stone and the house in Carmel, California is on sale for a cool $29.6 million. Here's a photo gallery of the stunning property.

