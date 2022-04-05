Individuals, groups and organizations are encouraged to participate in an upcoming Mohawk Valley regionwide cleanup effort later this month.

The 21st annual Clean and Green Initiative organized by Keep Mohawk Valley Beautiful (KMVB) is scheduled for April 23. Those who register to lend a hand at OHSWA.org can receive free cleaning supplies, including gloves and bags, a release from the Oneida Herkimer Solid Waste Authority said.

Utica City Hall, Rome City Hall and the Herkimer Mohawk Valley Economic Development District Office are serving as pickup locations for those items.

Last year, over 250 volunteers in six-counties participated in the clean-up, collecting over 700 bags of litter from parks, roadways and waterways, officials said. “Keep Mohawk Valley Beautiful showcases the significant impact volunteers across the Mohawk Valley can make by working together; environmentally, socially and financially benefiting our region,” says Stephen Smith, MVEDD Executive Director.

Organizers say their goal this year to grow the number of participants over 300.

KMVB is an affiliate of the national Keep America Beautiful (KAB) campaign.

KAB estimates there are still some 2,000 pieces of litter to be found along every mile of roadway or waterway in the United States.

For more information, to recommend a site for cleanup, or if you'd like to donate supplies, contact Recycling Coordinator Samantha Brown at 315-733-1224 ext. 2800. You can also follow Keep Mohawk Valley Beautiful on facebook.

