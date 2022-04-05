One Small City In New York Is Growing Faster Than Any Other

Overall, in New York, the population has been a little stagnant for the last decade. For one smaller city in Upstate New York, that is not the case.

What City Do You Think Of With This Picture?

Saratoga Racetrack Getty Images loading...

A few cities in New York are definitely known for horses, but one might stand out among the rest. Saratoga Springs.

Google Google loading...

Nestled just 45 or so minutes north of Albany, Saratoga Springs is certainly a summer town. While it is a perfect Upstate New York city year-round, it really booms come the warmer months. That is purely due to the Saratoga Race Course.

Saratoga Racetrack Getty Images loading...

For anyone who has ever been to Saratoga, that isn't all that defines the city though. There is an auto museum, an amazing concert venue with SPAC, and even a natural water spring from which the town gets its name. Beyond that, there is tons of history surrounding the city dating back to the Revolutionary War.

How Is It The Fastest Growing?

Moving van with cardboard box and chairs by house Purestock loading...

That part is simple, more people are moving there when compared to other cities of it's size statewide. According to Aceable, the city has seen a 5.34% growth in 2018 alone. It makes sense, people come for the summer and fall in love and just never leave.

Google Google loading...

No matter the season, taking a walk down Broadway right in the heart of the city will show you what the major appeal to the quaint city of 28,000 can offer. For those who have seen it during the Summer, you have to see it around Christmas.

Want to see what other cities in New York are growing, but in other ways? Click here to see the 6 fastest-growing cities from Aceable.

LOOK: Here are the best small towns to live in across America

The 100 Best Places to Live on the East Coast

LOOK: Famous Historic Homes in Every State