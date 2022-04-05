The search continues for a Capital Region teacher who has been missing for over a week.

Now, the family of 42-year-old Meghan Marohn, of Delmar, is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to her return. Marohn hasn't been seen since Sunday, March 27.

Her car, a black 2017 Subaru Impreza, was found in Lee, Massachusetts on March 27, but not trace of the Shaker High School teacher has been located since. The area where her vehicle was found was described by Massachusetts authorities as a heavily wooded hiking area.

Meghan Marohn missing Delmar woman, via Bethlehem, NY Police Meghan Marohn missing Delmar woman, via Bethlehem, NY Police loading...

Marohn's family has setup a website, FindMeghanMarohn.com, where they have posted several photos of her, along with a message urging anyone with information, or who may have seen her, to immediately call 911.

She's approximately 5-foot-6 and weighs 120-pounds. She has red hair and green eyes, according to the family.

Her family is also urging anyone who lives or was traveling in that area to check vehicle dash camera's or home security cameras in hopes it may shed some light on her whereabouts:

We are actively seeking anyone who might have a dash camera or home or business camera facing the street in Lee, MA or Stockbridge, MA that may have recorded Meghan or her car on Sunday March 27, 2022. If you think you might have any footage, please save it and call 911 immediately.

​The Bethlehem, NY Police Department said on its facebook page they are working closely with law enforcement agencies in Massachusetts, including Stockbridge Police, Lee Police and Massachusetts State Police.

