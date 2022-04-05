A crash between and car and a motorcycle is under investigation.

The crash took place at the intersection of Oriskany Boulevard and Myers Avenue in the Oneida County village of Yorkville, New York on Monday, April 4, 2022 at approximately 3:37pm.

Oriskany Boulevard and Myers Avenue in Yorkville, New York via Google Maps (April 2022) Oriskany Boulevard and Myers Avenue in Yorkville, New York via Google Maps (April 2022) loading...

State troopers responded to the crash along with officers from the Yorkville Police Department.

According to a written release from the New York State Police, 54-year-old Tracy Sunter from Yorkville was driving a 2021 Toyota Highlander northbound on Myers Road when it is believed that she made a left turn onto Oriskany Boulevard. The NYSP says that Sunter "drove into the path of a 2007 Yamaha motorcycle that was traveling eastbound on Oriskany (Boulevard)."

The motorcycle was hit and the driver of the motorcycle, identified as 20-year-old Devon J. Delles of Vernon, New York, was brought to Saint Elizabeth's Hospital. Delles was last listed in serious condition.

Sunter drove herself to Saint Elizabeth's Hospital for treatment of injuries that police described as "minor."

Car and Motorcycle Crash in Yorkville, New York 04042022 Photo Credit: Photo Credit New York State Police Car and Motorcycle Crash in Yorkville, New York 04042022 Photo Credit: Photo Credit New York State Police loading...

The investigation is continuing. No additional information about Delles' condition is known at this time.

In addition to the emergency responders mentioned, the New York Mills Police Department an Whitestown Police Department also assisted in the investigation.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. As of this posting no charges are known to have been filed in this case. However, if charges are filed, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

35 Years Ago Tragedy on the New York State Thruway April 5, 1987 the bridge carrying the Thruway over the Schoharie Creek collapsed in Montgomery County. Ten people were killed after immense rain caused the foundation of the bridge to buckle.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace Mega Build The local non-profit Sleep in Heavenly Peace, which builds and provides bed to children in need, held a Mega Build at the Sangertown Square Mall in New Hartford. Over 400 volunteers helped build 276 bed over three days!.

‘Basic Instinct’ Home For Sale It’s a home featured in one of the most iconic movies on the 1990’s. The 1992 thriller “Basic Instinct” starred Michael Douglas and Sharon Stone and the house in Carmel, California is on sale for a cool $29.6 million. Here's a photo gallery of the stunning property.

