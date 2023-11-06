Hold Me Closer, Tony Danza! Famous Star Coming to Stanley Theatre
One of the biggest TV stars of the '80s and '90s will be bringing his electrifying live show to the Stanley Theatre!
Tony Danza, renowned for his talents not only as a sitcom star but as an accomplished song and dance man, will captivate Utica with Standards & Stories -- a blend of music, anecdotes, storytelling, and even a touch of soft shoe and ukulele.
Standards & Stories will take place Saturday, April 6th at 7:30pm.
Standards & Stories has earned glowing reviews from The New York Times, who hailed Tony as "a live wire who tap-dances, plays the ukulele, tells stories, and radiates irresistible charm." Broadway World lauds his performance, stating, "His voice and showmanship are a welcome reminder of why the standards are just that because they're timeless."
With a career spanning over four decades, Tony Danza has left an indelible mark on the entertainment industry. In addition to his iconic roles in TV series like Taxi and Who's the Boss, he's graced Broadway stages and earned accolades for his theatrical performances, most notably in Honeymoon in Vegas.
Tickets for Tony's Standards & Stories start at $55.50 (including fees) and can be secured during the presale, beginning on Wednesday, November 8 at 10 a.m., using the code "TONY." General ticket sales open on Friday, November 10 at 10 a.m., either at The Stanley Theatre Box Office or by phone at 315-724-4000.
Don't miss your chance to see Tony Danza, a true living legend in entertainment, live in Utica on April 6th!
