Get Ready to ‘Get the Led Out’ at Utica’s Historic Stanley Theatre

Get ready to be transported back in time for one night only! Get the Led Out, a premiere Led Zeppelin tribute band, will take the stage at Utica's historic Stanley Theatre on Saturday, February 4th:

From the bombastic and epic, to the folky and mystical, Get The Led Out (GTLO) has captured the essence of the recorded music of Led Zeppelin and brought it to the concert stage. The Philadelphia-based group consists of veteran musicians intent on delivering Led Zeppelin live as you’ve never heard before! Utilizing the multi-instrumentalists at their disposal, GTLO re-creates songs, in all their depth and glory, with the studio overdubs that Zeppelin themselves never performed. No wigs or fake English accents, GTLO brings what the audience wants – a high-energy Zeppelin concert with honest, heart-thumping intensity.

The real Zeppelin last performed together in 2007 for a special one-off performance in London. Neither Jimmy Page nor Robert Plant have shown interest in further reunions, so it's safe to assume that tribute bands are the closest we'll get to experiencing the Mighty Zep.

Get the Led Out is a unique experience in that they attempt to bring the studio recordings of the band in a live concert format. While there are other Zeppelin tribute bands that wear fake wigs and put on fake English accents, GTLO claims to be the only act "devoted to painstakingly recreating the songs in all their depth and glory."

Tickets are available right now through Ticketmaster, or by calling the Stanley Theatre box office at 315-724-4000.

