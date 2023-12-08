Comedy Legend Takes Scary Spill Off Stage in Upstate New York
On Wednesday night, 80-year-old actor Chevy Chase encountered a minor mishap at Shea's Performing Arts Center in Buffalo, New York, just before discussing his 1989 holiday classic, National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation.
AN EVENING WITH CHEVY CHASE • CHRISTMAS VACATION SCREENING
Thankfully, Chase was not seriously hurt. After taking a tumble on a poorly lit part of the stage, Chase, known for his memorable spills on SNL, brushed it off as a mere "boo-boo," expressing that, thanks to his SNL experiences, it was like "riding a bike again."
Footage from TMZ captured the moment when Chase, initially in a wheelchair, received applause as he stood up, walked to the stage's front edge, and eventually toppled forward. Assisted back onto the stage by his wife, Jayni Chase, he resumed his seat for the conversation.
Addressing the incident, Chase remarked about his talking watch, "It says, 'I see you've taken a great fall!'"
READ ALSO: Have You Seen the Wagon Queen Family Truckster in Upstate New York?
Although not directly discussing his well-being on social media, Chase shared videos from the event, including one where the moderator joked that they would be discussing the fall for a while.
Despite the spill, Chase has four more of these types of events scheduled for the rest of December: Dec. 13 in Rochester, Minnesota, Dec. 17 in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, Dec. 15 in Newark, New Jersey, and Dec. 20 in Evansville, Indiana.
Chase brought a similar Christmas Vacation screening event to Utica back in 2021.
See the scary moment Chevy Chase took a tumble below:
