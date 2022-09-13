Stanley to ‘Unchain’ Tribute Band to One of Rock’s Biggest Acts

A raucous tribute band to one of the most successful rock bands of all time will make their debut at the Stanley Theatre on Friday, November 11.

Who doesn't love the way Van Halen rocked the world from 1978 to 1984? They had it all, including the best guitarist on the planet. A lead singer with the biggest personality. A bass player who laid down the law on bass while signing pristine harmonies over the top. And a drummer who kicked everyone's butt.

'Completely Unchained' are a foursome of talented rockers that promise 'the ultimate Van Halen production'-- not only the music, but the experience.

Van Halen fans can expect to hear plenty of huge hits from their catalog, including "Running with the Devil", "Panama", "Hot for Teacher", "Dance the Night Away" and more.

Completely Unchained takes the concept of a tribute band and raises it to a whole new level. Not only do they recreate the music with unsurpassed skill, bu tthe stage energy and the production at a Completely Unchained show is unmatched.

Opening for Completely Unchained will be one of the most high-energy bands ever to come out of Central New York, Handsome Bob. Handsome Bob plays an eclectic mix of genres, covering bands as diverse as 311 and The Temptations.

GET 'UNCHAINED' ON FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 11

Tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster, or the Stanley Theatre Box Office at 315-724-4000. Doors open at 6:30pm with openers Handsome Bob from 7:30 - 8:30pm, and Completely Unchained will take the stage at 9pm.

