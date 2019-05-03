Tinder’s New Festival Mode Makes Concert Hookups Even Easier

Love is in the air ... even at music festivals, and the dating site Tinder is now helping you pick out that special someone out of the crowd of thousands at some of the top festivals around the world.

The dating site is reportedly adding a new feature called Festival Mode which will allow users to add a badge to their profiles that advertises the festivals they'll be attending this summer. The app will then give other users the ability to see who else is attending the same events that they're at and let them know if a a meet-up is possible.

The Tinder Festival Mode will be in use for 12 festivals both in the U.S. and the U.K., with Governors Ball, Bonnaroo, Electric Daisy Carnival Las Vegas and Orlando, Hangout Festival, Firefly Festival, Faster Horses and Hard Summer among those events featured stateside. In the U.K., those attending Parklife, All Points East, British Summer Time and Lovebox will also have the Tinder option.

“No longer are your connections limited to your campsite neighbors or whose shoulders you stood on during the headliner’s performance. So put down your fringe boots and neon fanny pack because, thanks to Tinder, your festival game is now stronger than ever,” revealed the dating site in a press release.

However, it's best to practice, ahem, safe festival going, as it was recently reported by TMZ that HerpAlert reported a spike in herpes for those attending Coachella just last month. The Stagecoach Festival, the country music event held at the same location as Coachella, reportedly had a similar spike in herpes-related inquiries.