This Zombie Zipline Will Scare the Heck Out of You

Imagine ziplining in complete and utter darkness, exposed to zombies, corpses and serial killers. Now that it's officially spooky season, you can subject yourself to this exact horror right here in upstate New York.

According to Zombie Zips at Mountain Ridge Adventure in Schenectady, you'll start the tour guided by corpses and make your way through a serial-killer-infested forest. Once you're all hooked up, you'll zipline through complete darkness.

You don't know how long the ziplines will be or what will be waiting for you at the other end. And there's ten lines in total, so there's plenty of scares throughout the tour. The only comforting thing about the whole thing is that Mountain Ridge Adventure said diapers are available upon request, in case you're literally scared s***less.

Don't just take my word for it. Check out this preview video.

You must be at least 14 years old to zipline. To quote Mountain Ridge Adventure's website: "This is not your Disney horror show." This experience is also probably not for the faint of heart. They're not trying to cause any literal heart attacks here, just a lot of screams.

Tickets are $45 per person and zipline tours run every weekend in October. Find more information and buy tickets here.