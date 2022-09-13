Zombie Ziplines & Haunted Coaster Rides Await You At Greek Peak

Freak at the Peak is finally making it's yearly return for the Halloween season. From Zombie Zipline's to the Haunted Coaster, there is so much to enjoy at Greek Peak this time of year.

Halloween has taken over the mountain for the month of October, filling the hills and woods with zombies, ghouls and goblins. For a limited time, you can join the excitement for yourself and enjoy a night fun for the whole family.

Take the Zombie Zipline Tour

Credit - Greek Peak Mountain Resort via Facebook Credit - Greek Peak Mountain Resort via Facebook loading...

Fly through the trees and survive high in the sky on the Zombie Zipline. This 2 Line Zip tour will take you through the woods, braving the undead that wander below. You'll have to decide which you're more afraid of... heights or zombies.

As a reminder, Freak at the Peak is only here for a limited time. The Zombie Zip Line is only available on the second Friday & Saturday of the month, on October 14th & 15th. Their hours will run from 7pm-10pm, with tours lasting 60-75 minutes.

Those participating must be over the age of 7, 48" tall, and between 60-270 pounds. Closed toed shoes and reservations are required. Tickets are $48 a person.

Brave the Haunted Coaster

Credit - Greek Peak Mountain Resort via Facebook Credit - Greek Peak Mountain Resort via Facebook loading...

Take a fun and scary ride on Greek Peak's Haunted Coaster. Your ride will be filled with spooks and thrills as you ride the mountain coaster up and down the hill. Are you brave enough to take a ride?

The Haunted Coaster is only available to ride on the last two Friday and Saturday's in the month of October (21st-22nd, 28th-29th). It will run from 6pm-10pm, with the "less spooky" time being from 6pm-7pm.

Tickets are just $15 per person with reservations required. You must be at least 3-years-old and 38" tall to ride. Anyone under 54" must ride with an adult over the age of 16-years-old.

Greek Peak Mountain Resort is located off of State Route 392 in Cortland, New York. Learn more about Freak at the Peak and other events going on at the mountain by visiting their website.

