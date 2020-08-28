This Thrilling Lake Placid Zipline Will Make You Feel Like An Olympian

This new attraction in Lake Placid will have you soaring through the air like an Olympic ski jumper - with no chance of falling. This unique zipline is just 3 hours from Utica.

There are so many great attractions in Lake Placid, including the Olympic sites, it's hard to narrow down what to do on your visit. A recently-added attraction at the Olympic Jumping Complex needs to make your list.

The Sky Flyer zipline lets riders feel just like a World Class ski jumper. The zipline runs parallel to the ski jumps, so you'll get an idea of how Olympians feel peering down the ski jump. Of course, you'll be able to look around while you zip down, taking in unparalleled views of the Lake Placid region.

As long as you meet the ride requirements, you can ride the zipline. There are no age requirements. You experience the ride from a seated position, as you fly approximately 30 miles per hour from the top of a 70-foot tower, down 700 feet to a landing deck at the base of the complex.

Tickets for the Sky Flier zipline come with a trip on the Skyride Experience, a state-of-the-art gondola that takes you to the top of the 120M Ski Jump tower, for 360-degree views of the high peaks and the surrounding region.

The zipline is open Wednesday - Sunday, from 10am - 4pm, and advance reservations are strongly recommended. Tickets are $45 each, additional trips cost $25. You can make your reservations HERE.