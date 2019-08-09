The Utica Zombie Walk Returns for 10th Anniversary

After a 3 year hiatus, the Zombie Walk in Utica is back from the dead to celebrate its 10th anniversary.

The Utica Zombie Walk, an annual charity event held from 2009-2015, returns Friday, October 18th at the Uptown Theatre. Over seven years, the walking dead helped several local nonprofits while celebrating artistic expression and community involvement. This year's even is free and open to everyone. You're just asked to bring one nonperishable pet food or supply item that will be donated to the Stevens-Swan Humane Society.

Arrive in costume but leave the realistic looking fake weapons at home. Alcoholic beverages won't be allowed either. Everyone under 18 will need to be accompanied by an adult.

The walk will begin at 7pm but doors to the Uptown Theatre open at 5pm to drop off your donations and enjoy music and snacks. An undead party for anyone 21 and older will be help after the walk.

SCHEDULE

5pm: Doors open, registration and donations drop off

5-7pm: Gathering, makeup, snacks, DJ

7-8pm: The zombie walk!

8:30pm: An undead after party at the Uptown. $10.00, Ages 21+ only.

Get more details on the Utica Zombie Walk and tickets for the after party at utcany.org.