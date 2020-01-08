There's a frozen zipline adventure in New York that will have you soaring over treetops and looking over a wintry landscape.

When you think about things to do during Central New York's snowy winters, ziplining might not be the first thing that pops into your head - but maybe it should be.

Credit: NY Zipline at Hunter Mountain/Facebook

Zipline Canopy Tours at Hunter Mountain in New York offers zipline adventures year-round, and during the winter, their tours will take you soaring over a spectacular snowy landscape.

Credit: NY Zipline at Hunter Mountain/Facebook

During the winter, Zipline Canopy Tours offers 2 different adventures, depending on how brave you're feeling:

SkyRider Tour : The SkyRider is the longest, fastest and highest zipline tour in North America and the 2nd largest in the world. Experience over 4.6 miles of ziplines, up to 3,200' long and 600' off the ground. This tour lasts about 3 hours.

: The SkyRider is the longest, fastest and highest zipline tour in North America and the 2nd largest in the world. Experience over 4.6 miles of ziplines, up to 3,200' long and 600' off the ground. This tour lasts about 3 hours. Mid Mountain Tour: A family friendly adventure that "sweeps you off your feet and into the tree canopy with a variety of activities." Recommended for first timers as well as thrill seekers, it’s an amazing way to view the spectacular back drop of the Catskill Mountains.

Credit: NY Zipline at Hunter Mountain/Facebook

Imagine sailing above snow-covered trees on a mountainside, high above the ground below traveling up to 50 MPH. Are you brave enough?

You can make reservations for a zipline adventure at ziplinenewyork.com. Rates are $129 per person for the SkyRider and $89 per person for the Mid Mountain tour.