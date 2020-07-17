Soar through the air like an Olympic ski jumper on the new Sky Flyer Zipline in Lake Placid. You'll fly parallel to the ski jumps at the Lake Placid Olympic Center, experiencing a similar feeling to an Olympian taking flight. On your way down, enjoy the views only the Lake Placid region can afford.

Experience the ride from a seated position, as you fly approximately 30 miles per hour from the top of the 70-foot tower, down 700 feet to a landing deck at the base of the complex.

"The transformation of the Olympic Jumping Complex into a year-round destination is something we are very proud of," ORDA President & CEO, Mike Pratt said. "Besides hosting international competition and training, our guests will now be able to feel the same exhilaration as our athletes."

Tickets for the Sky Flyer zipline include the Skyride Experience, a brand-new state of the art gondola and elevator ride to the top of the 120M Ski Jump tower, for 360-degree views of the high peaks and the surrounding region.

The new Sky Flyer Zipline runs Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and costs $45 and $25 for each additional trip.

You must sign a waiver to ride and meet the following requirements:

Wearing closed–toe shoes

Between 52″ – 80″ (inches) in height

Between 50lbs – 260lbs in weight

Wearing face mask and/or social distancing.

The ride is not recommended for anyone who has recently had surgery, back issues, anyone who is pregnant, or has a heart condition.

The Olympic Ski Jumping Complex will operate on reduced capacity and follow all New York State protocols including the requirement of face coverings for all guests, limited occupancy within each Gondola cabin and reduced indoor seating availability. Please see the Important Information tab for more details.