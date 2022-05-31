11 Thrilling New York Adventures for Adrenaline Junkies

There are a lot of ways to get your adrenaline pumping in New York State. If you're an adrenaline junkie, try these 11 adventures this summer.

Feel the Rhythm

Feel the rhythm. Feel the ride. Get on up (to Lake Placid). It's bobsled time. Cruise down the track at speeds of up to 50 miles per hour on our over 1/2 mile track at Mt. Van Hoevenberg Olympic Bobsled run.

Get more details at Lakeplacidlegacysites.com.

Credit - Lake Placid Legacy Sites via Facebook

Longest Mountain Coaster

After feeling the rush of the bobsled track, enjoy the scenic views from the longest Mountain Coaster in the country. And you don't have far to go. It's right next to the bobsled run.

You can go as slow or as fast as you’d like down Mt. Van Hoevenberg. You may want to go in the fall to enjoy the beautiful foliage during your ride.

Get more details at Lakeplacidlegacysites.com.

Credit: New York State/Governor's Office

Longest, Highest, Fastest Zipline

Rather than gliding through the forest on a coaster, why not fly above it on the longest & highest, and fastest Zipline Canopy Tour in the country.

New York Zipline Adventures at Hunter Mountian begins with a scenic chairlift or off-road ride to the Summit Lodge where you'll attend Zipline Pilot training school. Then it's off to experience 5 zip lines through the Catskills with some reaching speeds of 50 miles per hour, 600 feet in the air.

Get more details at Ziplinenewyork.com.

Credit - NY Zipline Adventures at Hunter Mountain via Facebook

Zip Over Niagara Falls

If zipping through the mountains doesn't get your adrenaline pumping, try it over Niagara Falls at speeds of 40 mph, traveling 220 feet above the wide river gorge. And for the first time, you can experience the thrill after dark. Enjoy the falls illuminated in a cascade of colors and get up close to the fireworks if you zip during any of the scheduled fireworks displays.

Get more details at Wildplay.com/niagarafalls.

Photo Credit - WildPlay Niagara Falls

Get Close to the Falls

While you're in Niagara Falls, get closer than you've ever been before in a one-of-a-kind experience.

The Cave of the Winds in Niagara Falls, New York takes you down 175 feet into the Niagara Gorge before bringing you out onto wooden walkways, that lead to the “Hurricane Deck.” That's where you'll find yourself within feet of the crashing Bridal Veil Falls and surrounded by tropical storm-like conditions, even on the calmest of days.

Get more details at Niagarafallsstatepark.com.

David Rogers/Getty Images

Skydive

If soaring over the treetops isn't enough for you, get some real air at Skydive Central New York. Experience incredible views of Lake Ontario and the Finger Lakes from above.

Get more details at Skydivecny.com.

TSM

White Water Rafting

There are several options for white water rafting fans in Upstate New York on the Hudson, Moose, and Black Rivers. Spring is the best time to go, with the snow melting creating fast-moving currents for weeks. Calmer rides for families run until mid-October.

Book your white water rafting trip at Adirondack.net.

TSM

Go Kart

Drivers, start your engines! The longest go-kart track in New York State is opens in the heart of the Thousand Islands during the summer season. Alex Bay 500 Go-Karts, has the longest track in the state at over a mile. There are 6 single-seat go-karts and 2 double-seaters ready to go for racing with your family and friends.

Check out Alex Bay 500 Go-Karts on Facebook.

Credit - Alex Bay 500 Go Karts via Facebook

NASCAR

Channel your inner NASCAR driver at the Rusty Wallace Racing Experience at the Oswego Speedway. Choose to ride along with a professional driver or take the wheel for the ultimate driving experience. Get details, and prices and book your trip around the track at RaceWithRusty.com.

Jeff Gross/Getty Images for NASCAR

Ride Rails

There are a number of rides to get your adrenaline going at not just one, but two theme parks in New York State. Ride the rails at Six Flags Darien Lake or Six Flags Great Escape in Lake George.

Plan your amusement park adventure at Sixflags.com.

TSM

Fun Never Stops

Enjoy a day of fun at Water Safari on Killermanjaro's Revenge, a 200-foot slide that begins with a drop launch pad or The Mamba Strike, a 285-foot speed slide with loops and a drop launch pad.

Get details and ticket prices at WaterSafari.com.

Photo Credit - Jon Rookey

