There’s Now a “Pizza ATM” [PHOTO]

You see the headline and think to yourself, "what!?" But no, it's true.

According to WIVB, the University of North Florida has installed a Pizza ATM. It's believed to be one of just a few across college campuses in the country.

Here's how it works:

The pizza is pre-cooked. The appropriate toppings are added, then it's packaged and refrigerated in the ATM.

Once you order a pizza, it's placed in a convection oven and ready to eat within minutes!

Why couldn't one of these have been in the student union at Buffalo State when I went to college!? This looks like a on-the-go lifesaver. Hopefully we'll get one or two in Buffalo soon.