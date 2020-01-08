Snow Plowing ‘On-Demand’ Available In CNY
How would you like your driveway plowed as needed? Well, now you can.
Have you heard of the Plowz & Mowz app? The business originated in Syracuse in 2013 and is now available in more than 40 cities, including CNY.
The Plowz & Mowz Snow Removal and Lawn Care Service Facebook page say they'll bring on-demand snow plowing and lawn mowing to your mobile device. It's fast, easy, efficient, and free to sign up!
- Create your home profile on PLOWZ & MOWZ to receive year-round service at the tap of a button.
- Based on your home's location and desired time, the closest available member of the team will come service your property.
- Upon completion, you'll receive a photo of your freshly cleaned driveway/lawn within the App so you can check out our work immediately...anytime, anywhere.
-They'll bill your credit card on file, so there's no fuss with invoices or checks.
- 24/7 Live Customer Support.
Some of the services offered include:
- snow removal
- lawn mowing
- leaf removal and yard clean-up
- pet waste removal
- power washing
- mulch delivery
Go here if you want to partner with Plowz & Mowz.
Ummm, why didn't we think of this?