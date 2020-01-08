Snow Plowing ‘On-Demand’ Available In CNY

How would you like your driveway plowed as needed? Well, now you can.

Have you heard of the Plowz & Mowz app? The business originated in Syracuse in 2013 and is now available in more than 40 cities, including CNY.

The Plowz & Mowz Snow Removal and Lawn Care Service Facebook page say they'll bring on-demand snow plowing and lawn mowing to your mobile device. It's fast, easy, efficient, and free to sign up!

HOW IT WORKS:

- Create your home profile on PLOWZ & MOWZ to receive year-round service at the tap of a button.

- Based on your home's location and desired time, the closest available member of the team will come service your property.

- Upon completion, you'll receive a photo of your freshly cleaned driveway/lawn within the App so you can check out our work immediately...anytime, anywhere.

-They'll bill your credit card on file, so there's no fuss with invoices or checks.

- 24/7 Live Customer Support.

Some of the services offered include:

snow removal

lawn mowing

leaf removal and yard clean-up

pet waste removal

power washing

mulch delivery

Go here if you want to partner with Plowz & Mowz.

Ummm, why didn't we think of this?