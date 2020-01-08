50 Years of Rock on WOUR Honored with New York State Proclamation

2019 was a darn good year for 96.9 WOUR. The Rock of Central New York turned 50, was profiled in the Utica Observer-Dispatch, and received some pretty special recognition.

New York State Senator Joe Griffo dropped by the WOUR studio on Christmas Eve, 2019, and presented the venerable rock station with a framed proclamation in honor of its longevity and ongoing service to the community of Utica-Rome, the Mohawk Valley, and all of Central New York. Townsquare Media's Utica market president Karen Carey and onetime morning host and current WOUR midday personality Dave Coombs (far right and left below) were on hand to receive the commendation.

Credit: TSM

Also pictured between Senator Griffo and Carey is Nelson Rudiak, who was half of the iconic Hirsch & Nelson morning program on WOUR. Part of the proclamation reads as follows:

WHEREAS, WOUR first aired in 1969...and in an era of frequent staff changes at various media organizations, WOUR has maintained a staff with deep ties to the station and to the region and should be met with praise for being a pillar to their community...I, New York State Senator Joseph A. Griffo commend WOUR on the occasion of celebrating its 50th anniversary..."

WOUR is one of only a handful of rock radio stations in the entire country that has reached this proud milestone, and it continues to thrive.

Credit: TSM

Coombs, who also provides creative services for WOUR, said "it's an honor to carry on and live in a great house that was built by legendary WOUR personalities like Tom Starr, Jerry Krause, and Joe Trisolino," and he added, "we've got big plans for 2020 and beyond."