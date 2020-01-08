See How NYS Ranks In Best States To Raise A Family

Wow Look at us doing our thing! the state of New York has its ups and down but what state doesn't? It may seem like a lot to us but According to the WalletHub, New York was found to be the sixth-best state to raise a family in the U.S.

With the neighboring state Pennsylvania landing the twenty-fourth spot.

It gets better New York also received the first place spot for the most family fun state in the country and came in fourth for affordability. Now I don't really know which part of New York State they actually went to the analysis but safe to say Buffalo Had to be on their radar.

