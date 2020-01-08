Pizza Healthier Than Cereal For Breakfast

If you love a good slice of hot or cold pizza in the morning, you could be healthier than your cereal eating friends.

According to Health.com, Pizza is better for your overall health than most breakfast cereals!

Chelsey Amer, MS, RDN, CDN, a nutritionist based in New York, said that "a slice of pizza contains more fat and much less sugar than most cold cereals, so you will not experience a quick sugar crash."

Pizza also contains more protein than most breakfast cereals.

So next time the kids want that leftover slice of pizza for breakfast, let them dig in!