Amtrak For The Win – BOGO Sale On Train Tickets

With the holidays over companies are preparing for a smooth slow season and Amtrak has the right idea with this great sale. You might just a quick trip with you partner just because of this sale

Limited time only! according to WKBW If you book your tickets any time between now and January 12, 2020, and if you travel any time between February 1 and June 12, 2020, you can purchase one ticket and get the second one free.

The deal is only good for two types of travel and thats Coach seating and Sleeper tickets, where you can ride together in your own private room

Find out all the details on the Amtrak.