Boone Ain’t Nothin’ But a Hound Dog Looking for a Home

If you're looking to a whole lot of tail wagging, cuddles, and a new best friend to your life - you need to meet Boone, a two-year old hound mix. He's looking for his new family.

Credit: Humane Society of Rome

Boone is one of the latest strays to arrive at the Humane Society of Rome. Here's a great description of him "in his own words" with the help of the staff:

I'm Boone, and I'm hoping to find my new best friend. I recently came to the shelter as a stray. My shelter friends say I'm a very good boy with a sweet goofy personality! What I'd like from my new owner is lots of pets, snuggles, and butt scratches along with some occasional playtime with lots of toys. A country style home with lots of space and yard would be ideal for me! I already knows some tricks like ‘sit' and ‘shake' and would love some training to continue learning new skills. I am also house trained with excellent leash and car manners. I am a big gentle giant with children of any size. The staff believes a home with no cats is a must, they are also unsure about other dogs but are more than willing to do a meet and greet for a potential adopter that has another larger dog. Please come and meet me soon you won’t be disappointed!

Credit: Humane Society of Rome

Boone is a hound who's about two years old and he's been at the HSR for a couple of weeks. Here's the video capturing his visit to the Lite 98.7 studio:

Contact the Humane Society of Rome through their website or at (315) 336-7070 if you're interested in adopting Ruby or any of the great animals they have.